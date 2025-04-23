MUBI’s May 2025 selection has arrived, featuring a Rooney Mara double-bill of perhaps her best film (Carol) and most recent effort (La cocina), Cannes-selected Latin American cinema, and a program curated by Magic Farm‘s Amalia Ulman.

As Kent M. Wllhelm said of Magic Farm in his review, “I was sold on the premise of satirizing opportunistic content creators who play dress-up as journalists, but weaving that into the storylines of the ensemble cast is no easy task for a sophomore feature. The plot gets lost; when it feels like there’s too much going on, nothing gets to shine. There’s nevertheless fun to be had in Magic Farm; importantly, Ulman’s voice and perspective are what stick with you after the credits roll. It’s encouraging to see a young director experiment, venturing into new narrative and stylistic territory.”

Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.

May 1st

XXY, directed by Lucía Puenzo | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

The Headless Woman, directed by Lucrecia Martel | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Night Across the Street, directed by Raúl Ruiz | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Post Tenebras Lux, directed by Carlos Reygadas | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Heli, directed by Amat Escalante | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Jauja, directed by Lisandro Alonso | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Land and Shade, directed by César Augusto Acevedo | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Song Without a Name, directed by Melina León | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

La Jauría, directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido | Latin American Cinema at Cannes

Carol, directed by Todd Haynes | Rooney Mara: A Double Bill

Spree, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko | Eugene Kotlyarenko: A Double Bill

Enter The Void, directed by Gaspar Noé

Summer Hours, directed by Olivier Assayas



May 2nd

La cocina, directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios | Rooney Mara: A Double Bill



May 13th

Bad For a Moment, directed by Daniel Soares | Brief Encounters

May 16th

The Code, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko | Eugene Kotlyarenko: A Double Bill

May 31st

Antichrist, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier