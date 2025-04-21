After shifting from his comedy days in The Whitest Kids U’ Know to his horror debut Barbarian, Zach Cregger’s next project has been highly anticipated and highly secretive. Led by Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, Weapons took the summer slot previously occupied by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and now WB has unveiled the first teaser.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

See the teaser below.