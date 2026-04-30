Following Barbarian and last year’s Oscar-winning Weapons, Zach Cregger is back sooner than expected, this time jumping into franchise territory. His next feature stays in the horror genre with a new take on Resident Evil. First launched by Paul W. S. Anderson, Johannes Roberts crafted a reboot five years, and now Cregger is providing his own spin. Ahead of a September 18, 2026 release, the first trailer has now arrived for the film starring Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Here’s the synopsis: “From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

See the trailer below.