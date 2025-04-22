In what may be among the quickest production-to-premiere turnarounds for a feature film, Succession creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s next project Mountainhead wrapped shooting earlier this month and will now arrive on Max at the end of May, just in time for this year’s Emmys cut-off.

Led by Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, the Park City-set film follows a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

“Succession is one of the best comedies ever made — and this film is certainly funny in the same way,” Youssef told Variety. “Jesse’s writing is on another level. It’s really hard to find something of that caliber, so getting to do it was such a joy.”

Ahead of the May 31 premiere, the first teaser trailer has now arrived, which can be viewed below.