Newly minted Oscar winner Wes Anderson has now wrapped production on his next feature, The Phoenician Scheme, in Germany. We’ve known the story of a family and a family business, specifically capturing a father-daughter relationship in a dark espionage tale, has a cast that features Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Bill Murray, Mia Threapleton, and Riz Ahmed. Now the full ensemble has been unveiled, featuring many familiar faces from the director’s cinematic universe.

Anderson’s recent Asteroid City collaborators Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, and Bryan Cranston have joined, according to a German crew posting, as has his Henry Sugar star Benedict Cumberbatch. Charlotte Gainsbourg, a newcomer to the world of Wes Anderson, will be playing “first wife” in the film, presumably in relation to Benicio del Toro’s character. On the crew side, along with the previously announced cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, production designer Adam Stockhausen is confirmed to be reteaming with the director.

Check out the cast list below, along with character details where revealed.

Benicio del Toro

Michael Cera

Bill Murray

Mia Threapleton (Liesl)

Imke Büchel (Gouvernante)

Imad Mardnli (Farouk’s Bodyguard)

Jaime Ferkic (The Chauffeur)

Charlotte Gainsbourg (1st Wife)

Willem Dafoe (Attorney)

Antonia Desplat (2nd Wife)

Rupert Friend (Excaliber)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Uncle Nubar)

Scarlett Johansson (Cousin)

Tom Hanks (Leland)

Riz Ahmed (Prince Farouk)

Bryan Cranston (Reagan)

Tonio Arango (Desert Assasin)

Aysha Samuel (Millita)

Sabine Hollweck (Cook)

For more from Anderson, watch his recent ad/short film for Meisterstück, shot by Linus Sandgren, here as we await premiere news for The Phoenician Scheme.