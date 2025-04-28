Celebrating the independent filmmaking spirit of NYC, the Lower East Side Film Festival returns this Thursday as the 15th edition runs through May 5. Featuring the Opening Night selection, the New York Premiere of Pete Ohs’ SXSW selection The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick, the lineup also includes Joel Vargas’ Sundance and New Directors/New Films selection Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo), and Amy Landecker’s For Worse, starring Bradley Whitford, Nico Hiraga, Missi Pyle, Gaby Hoffmann, and Ken Marino. Ahead of this anniversary, we’re pleased to exclusively debut a new trailer celebrating 15 years of the festival.

John Fink said his SXSW review of The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick, “It might help to know the creative process going in. Tick was made collaboratively by its main cast: as Ohs explained during the SXSW premiere, they isolated on location at a country home where they would write three scenes at a time, film and analyze said scenes, and then move forward. The result is a kind of mumblecore version of an Ingmar Bergman film that feels both loose and heavily controlled. But if you’re not on the film’s wavelength it may feel like a disjointed mess. Like the wellness cures offered by AJ (James Cusati-Moyer), the resident chef in the group, they require buy-in and faith. Framed by Baz Luhrmann’s quote that ‘a life lived in fear is a life half-lived,’ it was simply this film’s title that was enough to get frequent Ohs collaborators on board.”

See the exclusive 15th anniversary celebration trailer and lineup for this year’s festival below, and get tickets here.

Special Screenings

THE TRUE BEAUTY OF BEING BITTEN BY A TICK (Opening Night Film & Party | New York Premiere)

Directed by Peter Ohs. Starring Zoë Chao, Jeremy O. Harris, Callie Hernandez, and James Cusati-Moyer.

Thursday, May 1 at 8:30PM | Village East Cinema

*Ticket includes access to the opening night party featuring an open bar, DJ, and special guests.