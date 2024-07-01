On quite a Hitchcockian-meets Twilight Zone streak with the one-two punch of Old and Knock and the Cabin, expectations are high for M. Night Shyamalan to deliver once again with his upcoming thriller Trap.

Featuring a much-deserved lead role for Josh Hartnett, starring alongside the filmmaker’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan, the film follows a father and daughter who realize the concert they are attending is set up as a sting operation by the police.

Featuring gorgeous cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, collaborator of Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Luca Guadagnino, the film was recently moved up a week and will now open August 2, in almost exactly a month.

Watch the new trailer below.