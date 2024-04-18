On quite a Hitchcockian-meets Twilight Zone streak with the one-two punch of Old and Knock and the Cabin, expectations are high for M. Night Shyamalan to deliver once again with his upcoming thriller Trap.

Featuring a much-deserved lead role for Josh Hartnett, starring alongside the filmmaker’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan, the film follows a father and daughter who realize the concert they are attending is set up as a sting operation by the police.

One may want to avoid the below trailer if they want to skip spoilers, but perhaps among the most intriguing elements of Shyamalan’s latest is the gorgeous cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, collaborator of Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Luca Guadagnino.

Trap opens August 9.