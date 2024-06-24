MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, including Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s five-part series Penance, Kit Zauhar’s new release This Closeness along with her debut feature Actual People, a pair of films by Paul Schrader, Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, Luke Lorentzen’s stellar documentary A Still Small Voice, Alex Ross Perry’s Queen of Earth, and more.
In his review of This Closeness earlier this month, Ethan Vestby said, “The film is made with a great deal of formal control, and even though the low stakes and small scale will have it be compared to mumblecore films, this is far sleeker than the average Joe Swanberg joint of yesteryear: long takes, a fixed camera, strategic employment of close-ups, and a rich soundscape (the audio emanating from outside the window of traffic and birdsong is instantly identifiable to anyone living in a city).”
Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.
June 1st
The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader | Sin Cities and Uncanny Valleys: Two by Paul Schrader
Dog Eat Dog directed by Paul Schrader | Sin Cities and Uncanny Valleys: Two by Paul Schrader
Shrooms, directed by Jorge Jacome | Brief Encounters
Blaze, directed by Ethan Hawke | Turn it Up: Music on Film
The Sound of Silence directed by Michael Tyburski | Turn it Up: Music on Film
Queen of Earth, directed by Alex Ross Perry
Source Code, directed by Duncan Jones
Boyhood, directed by Richard Linklater
Teenage, directed by Matt Wolf
July 3rd
Actual People, directed by Kit Zauhar | Must We Mean What We Say?: Two by Kit Zauhar
This Closeness, directed by Kit Zauhar | Must We Mean What We Say?: Two by Kit Zauhar
July 5th
Crossing the Bridge – The Sound of Istanbul, directed by Fatih Akin | Rediscovered
July 12th
Dammi, directed by Yann Demange | Brief Encounters
July 19th
A Still Small Voice, directed by Luke Lorentzen | Latest & Greatest
July 26th
Penance: Episode 1 – ‘French Doll’, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Penance: Episode 2 – ‘PTA Rinji Soukai’, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Penance: Episode 3 – ‘Kuma No Kyoudai, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Penance: Episode 4 – ‘To Tsuki To Oka’, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Penance: Episode 5 – ‘Tsugunai, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning, directed by Julia Fuhr Mann