MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, including Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s five-part series Penance, Kit Zauhar’s new release This Closeness along with her debut feature Actual People, a pair of films by Paul Schrader, Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, Luke Lorentzen’s stellar documentary A Still Small Voice, Alex Ross Perry’s Queen of Earth, and more.

In his review of This Closeness earlier this month, Ethan Vestby said, “The film is made with a great deal of formal control, and even though the low stakes and small scale will have it be compared to mumblecore films, this is far sleeker than the average Joe Swanberg joint of yesteryear: long takes, a fixed camera, strategic employment of close-ups, and a rich soundscape (the audio emanating from outside the window of traffic and birdsong is instantly identifiable to anyone living in a city).”

