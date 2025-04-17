While this summer has its fair share of sequels, leave it to Dag Johan Haugerud and Strand Releasing to roll out an entire trilogy of films across the season. Fresh off the Norwegian filmmaker’s Berlinale Golden Bear win for Dreams, the final entry in his Oslo Trilogy, all three features will begin their theatrical runs at NYC’s Film Forum across the first three months of the summer.

Love will open on May 16, followed by Sex on June 13 and Dreams on September 12 at Film Forum. The films each open on national rollouts following their respective opening dates in cities around North America. Ahead of the roll-out the first trailer for Love has arrived, along with posters for the trilogy.

Zhuo-Ning Su said in his review of the first entry, “It takes confidence to name your film––simply and so very unspecifically––Love. Michael Haneke could get away with it for giving us the classic that is Amour. Gaspar Noé, on the other hand, came across poorly in his take on the L-word. Does Norwegian filmmaker Dag Johan Haugerud have something vital to say on the subject? In a breezy tone that soothes rather than shocks, yes. His film contemplates the many forms and possibilities of love while luxuriating in the Nordic vistas of Oslo. Not the most groundbreaking filmmaking, perhaps, but it’s pure cinematic balm that celebrates the basic, beautiful human need to connect. Fans of Joachim Trier’s work and Linklater’s Before trilogy, take note.”

See the trailer for Love below, followed by posters designed by Kustom Creative and the character illustrations done by graphic artist Jay Hartmann.