NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Catherine Breillat retrospective begins, featuring many restorations; Before Sunset screens outdoors on Friday.

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective begins.

Roxy Cinema

Fellox Roxy programmer Charli XCX presents Daisies on 35mm this Saturday, which also brings Jackass: The Movie; a print of Mad Max: Fury Road screens throughout the weekend.

Anthology Film Archives

The restored films of Rhody Streeter and Tony Ganz screen in a new collection (watch our trailer debut).

Film Forum

Vittorio De Sica’s Shoeshine continues playing in a new restoration; Laurel and Hardy’s Way Out West shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

The two best comic-book movies, Darkman and Dick Tracy, play on 35mm as part of “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex,” as does The Straight Story; a series inspired by visionary psychiatrist Francesc Tosquelles begins.

Metrograph

TV in Review includes Raul Ruiz’s The Golden Boat (if you missed it last time); films by Truffaut and Bruno Dumont play in an mk2 retrospective; a Davy Chou retrospective begins; Tropical Malady, All About My Mother, and Barry Lyndon play on 35mm; ’90s Noir and Piping Hot Pfeiffer continue

IFC Center

A Woman Under the Influence and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover continue; Last Action Hero, Purple Rain, Total Recall, Silence of the Lambs, and True Stories play late.