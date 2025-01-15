Criterion’s starting 2025 with 4K on the mind: today brings news that April will bring Sean Baker’s Anora and a Blu-ray of Prince of Broadway alongside 4K releases for Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat (both the theatrical edition and black-and-white director’s cut), Some Like It Hot, and two films by Claude Berri, Jean de Florette and Manon of the Spring. Of those last two the former is, of course, among the most iconic films ever made, non-pareil from comedies of its era; the latter two are far less-known, and even among American Francophiles is Berri hardly mentioned. In their distinct ways does either mark an essential release.

For major catalog titles, Ugetsu, about as notable a Japanese film as any from its era, is upgraded to 4K alongside Chungking Express, albeit (as with In the Mood for Love) likely the 2020 restoration about which, we’ve all discovered, your mileage will surely vary.

See artwork below (plus a new Prince of Broadway trailer) and find more at Criterion: