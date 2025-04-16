Despite going off the MAGA deep end, David Mamet is very much still in the cultural consciousness. As a revival of Glengarry Glen Ross lights up Broadway, his script for a JFK assassination movie is in the works with Barry Levinson directing (though it recently hit a snag), and now he’s releasing his first theatrical directorial effort since 2008’s Redbelt.

Henry Johnson, starring Evan Jonigkeit, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Bauer, and Dominic Hoffman, is Mamet’s adaptation of his acclaimed 2023 play of the same name, with the full cast reprising their stage roles on-screen. Ahead of a self-released theatrical run beginning on May 9 at LA’s Aero Theatre, simultaneous with rental directly through the film’s website, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Written and Directed by Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet, HENRY JOHNSON follows the title character (Jonigkeit) as he navigates his search for a moral center, after an act of compassion upends his life. Looking to authority figures he encounters along the way — including his eventual cellmate, Gene (LaBeouf) — Henry’s journey leads him down a road of manipulation and ethical uncertainty. The film is an exploration of power, justice and the consequences of letting others choose your path for you.”

See the trailer and poster below.