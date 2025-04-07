After back-to-back Mission: Impossible sequels were announced all the way back in 2019, the culmination of Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise’s ambitious project will now finally be seen over six years later. Following pandemic and strike delays along with a title change, the eighth, seemingly concluding outing for Ethan Hunt has officially been unveiled as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and the new trailer has arrived today ahead of a May 23 release. (For those keeping tabs, the film was originally scheduled to open on August 5, 2022.)

Featuring the return of Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Shea Whigham, it also stars franchise newcomers Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O’Brian, and more.

The film also marks quite a turning point for Cruise, who will now return to more dramatic filmmaking by leading the next film from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, which is in production. He won’t be forever departing the action realm, though: Cruise is also developing Top Gun: Maverick and Days of Thunder sequels, and has stressed that the Mission: Impossible series could continue after these back-to-back features. But now one wonders.

See the trailer below: