After a stretch almost exclusively being the world’s greatest action star, Tom Cruise is returning to more dramatic territory next fall. Leading Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next film––which now has a title (Digger), teaser, and poster––Cruise plays Digger Rockwell and is joined by a cast including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Shot by Emmanuel Lubezki, the first teaser reveals just a few shots ahead of its October 2, 2026 release.

Kicking off our our feature of the 100 most-anticipated films of 2026, Luke Hicks said, “Iñarritu’s first highly anticipated film since The Revenant (sorry, Bardo)––described as a ‘brutal comedy’ that follows the world’s most powerful man trying to save humanity from his disastrous creation––is a godsend on paper for cinephiles who have long mourned the loss of Tom Cruise to relatively director-less action pictures (even if they’re pretty damn good most of the time). Sure, Cruise has taken action stardom to the next level in the 21st century, and that’s neat. But before that, he cemented himself as one of the greatest actors of all-time by stretching himself in disparate roles under the best directors. From 1985-2006, he worked with Coppola, Scorsese, Spielberg, PTA, Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, Michael Mann, Cameron Crowe, De Palma, Oliver Stone, Ron Howard, Barry Levinson, the late Rob Reiner, and Kubrick, among others. Arriving in October 2026, Digger might finally herald his return to thought-provoking cinema.“

See the teaser and poster below.