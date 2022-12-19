After a four-year drought of no cinematic spectacles featuring Tom Cruise risking his life for the entertainment of the audiences, we’re going to be treated with three in a row. Following his record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick this year, next July he’ll return as Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and, the following June, the franchise finale Part Two will arrive.

Following the first teaser for Christopher McQuarrie’s next Mission: Impossible, a behind-the-scenes featurette has arrived featuring the making of one of the film’s major stunts, which involves a motorcycle and a massive jump. If you missed it during IMAX screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s now available online.

Also starring Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt, see the behind the scenes look below, along with another high-flying thank you from Cruise.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 14, 2023.