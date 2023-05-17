After being crowned the summer blockbuster king last year, Tom Cruise is back to reclaim his title. While we’re looking forward to a few other July tentpoles from the likes of Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, we expect no other film to deliver the level of high-wire spectacle that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One surely contains. Ahead of a release in just under two months, a new trailer has arrived.

Featuring the return of writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and a cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny, the film’s original release was delayed a whopping two years after COVID-related production woes. “This has been the most unbelievable adventure and the most unbelievable continuum between, in some state or another, working on Top Gun, Mission 7, and Mission 8, all simultaneously,” the director told EW. “Top Gun is now behind us, and we’re in a place where Mission 7 is almost out in theaters, and it’s so surreal to think that, in July, I will be working [on] one movie at a time. I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself!” Pending any delays, the final Mission will arrive on June 28, 2024.

See the new trailer below.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens on July 12.