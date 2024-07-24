After a handful of delays, Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark follow-up Rebel Ridge finally has a release date, and it’s much sooner than expected. Set to arrive on Netflix on September 6, the first images have now arrived for the film starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell.

Here’s the synopsis: “Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.”

Netflix also describes the film as a “deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense.”

See the first images below.