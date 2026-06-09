Recently earning the high honors of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his novel Angel Down, author Daniel Kraus’ prior book Whalefall has been adapted for the big screen. Co-written and directed by Brian Duffield, the thriller follows Austin Abrams as a scuba diver who is searching for the remains of his father (Josh Brolin) and gets swallowed alive by a whale. With a cast also including Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd, the first trailer for the 20th Century Studios project has now arrived ahead of an October 16 release.

Here’s the synopsis: “Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.”

“I’m not to be trusted, [because I co-wrote it,] but I think it’s great,” author Daniel Kraus told our own Dan Mecca at Letterboxd. “It’s so moving. Almost nobody who’s seen it hasn’t come out of it crying. I think it’s fantastic.”

See the trailer below.