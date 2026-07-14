Premiering at Sundance earlier this year, where it picked up the NEXT Innovator Award, The Incomer marks the directorial debut of Louis Paxton. Led by Domhnall Gleeson, Gayle Rankin, Grant O’Rourke, Emun Elliott, Michelle Gomez, and John Hannah, the black comedy has been set by Sumerian Pictures for a September 25 release, and the first trailer is now online.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sundance Award winning comedy, The Incomer is a modern folk fairy tale set on a remote Scottish island, where two siblings survive by hunting seabirds, retelling the stories of their ancestors, and defending the isle from dreaded Incomers’. Their world is upended with the arrival of an awkward council worker who has come to uproot them from their homeland on behalf of the government.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “The extended opening of The Incomer, written and directed by Louis Paxton, is very funny and engaging. That the film never reaches those heights again is something of an indictment. Far away and remote on a lonely, lovely Scottish isle, siblings Isla (Gayle Rankin) and Sandy (Grant O’Rourke) live simple, quiet lives. They hunt and gather by the sea and among the birds. They mourn their parents, most recently their father, and they watch out for trespassers on their land—Incomers, they call them.”

See the trailer below.