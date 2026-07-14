Michael Clayton director Tony Gilroy is finally making his return to feature filmmaking with his first movie in 14 years. Behemoth!, which stars Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett, Eva Victor, Olivia Wilde, and Matthew Lillard, and boasts quite the gifted lineup of composers as well: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Alan Silvestri. Ahead of a December 4 release from Searchlight Pictures, the the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.”

“You might have 90 players in a room. If you look at them on the street without their instruments, they have nothing in common,” Gilroy told Vanity Fair regarding the art of orchestras. “Then the moment they start to play, all that individuality disappears. The whole job is to become a single, collective, blended voice. It’s a really fascinating transformation. I can’t believe no one’s made a movie about this.’”

See the teaser and poster below.