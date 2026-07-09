After bringing much-loved surreal entertainment with his viral Too Many Cooks, Casper Kelly is getting into feature territory with Buddy, starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Shannon, and Patton Oswalt. A premiere at Sundance earlier this year, it follows a children’s show gone awry, and now Roadside Attractions will roll it out in theaters beginning August 28. Ahead of the release, the first teaser has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens’ television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room? Inside the colorful world of ‘It’s Buddy!,’ a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.”

Caleb Hammond said in his Sundance review, “A mix of Barney and Blue’s Clues, the TV program Buddy follows a large pink unicorn who, alongside a supporting cast of anthropomorphized house objects, teaches the program’s children a new lesson each episode. All of the show’s elements—the colorful sets, the ’90s outfits the children wear, the songs they sing—point to Kelly’s deep understanding of the aesthetics and rules of the world that he subverts.”

See the teaser below: