After Takashi Yamazaki’s smash, Oscar-winning hit Godzilla Minus One, he’s back with Godzilla Minus Zero, a sequel set for release on November 3 in Japan and three days later in the United States. Ahead of a roll-out of the film, which was shot entirely in Japan as the country’s first-ever production be filmed for IMAX, a new teaser and poster have landed, and additional cast has been announced.

Here’s the synopsis: “War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here.”

The press release notes, “Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. As previously announced, Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, the hero who stood against Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.”

Revealed to be joining the film cast is legendary actor Min Tanaka (Kokuho), playing Kanji Murakami, a biologist carrying deep psychological scars from the war. In addition, “Hidetaka Yoshioka reprises his role as Kenji Noda, who fought alongside protagonist Koichi Shikishima in Godzilla Minus One and now battles the new threat as the director of the Disaster Response Bureau. Yuki Yamada returns as Shiro Mizushima, the young crew member of the Shinseimaru who fought on the front lines, alongside Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, the captain of the same vessel. Furthermore, Sakura Ando reprises her role as Sumiko Ota, Shikishima’s neighbor who now runs a local orphanage, and Mio Tanaka returns as Tatsuo Hotta, the former captain of the destroyer Yukikaze. Having survived the previous deadly struggle alongside Shikishima, these beloved characters stand ready to face Godzilla once again.”

See the new teaser and poster below: