By all accounts a massive achievement in the legacy of Godzilla films, Takashi Yamazaki’s 2023 epic Godzilla Minus One went on to bring over $116 million worldwide on a budget of $10-$15 million, along with nabbing Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards.

After receiving praise from the likes of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, and Guillermo del Toro, Yamazaki has already set up his Hollywood debut with the mysterious, J.J. Abrams-produced, Sony-backed project Grandgear, arriving in theaters on February 18, 2028.

First, however, he’s returning to the Godzilla franchise. Godzilla Minus Zero, a sequel set for release on November 3 in Japan and three days later in the United States, picks up in 1949, two years after the events of the preceding film. The first teaser has now been unveiled at CinemaCon, revealing that the kaiju will once again descend on New York City.

Watch the teaser below.