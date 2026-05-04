Three things are likely true: 1) you’re excited for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden, which premieres at Cannes this month; 2) you’re not going to Cannes this month; 3) you’ve not seen his 2013 mini-feature Touching the Skin of Eeriness, which finds Hamaguchi embracing the unnerving qualities of Japanese horror cinema, and particularly of his mentor Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

Filling blindspots and easing FOMO, Touching the Skin of Eeriness will screen on Tuesday, May 19—its first New York appearance since 2019—at the Manhattan Center for Theatre Research, courtesy my series Amnesiascope. Rewatching the film in advance has revealed Touching a keystone of Hamaguchi’s corpus: its more ominous passages nicely predate the final act of Evil Does Not Exist, while its focus on dance and performance advances earlier films’ explorations just as it anticipates the deeper study in Drive My Car. Yet there is nothing exactly like it, and as the prequel to a larger project that’s yet to be made (to say nothing of its continually undistributed, not-on-streaming status) might be the sole chance to see Hamaguchi explore darker impulses.

Tickets are now on-sale while trailer and official description are below.