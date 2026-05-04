Reteaming with National Geographic Documentary Films after her Oscar-nominated documentary Fire of Life, Sara Dosa returned to Sundance Film Festival with Time and Water. Now set for a global theatrical release beginning May 29, followed by a release on National Geographic and Disney+ later this year, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In TIME AND WATER, renowned Icelandic poet and author Andri Snær Magnason is chasing something elusive. As the glacial ice of his homeland melts, he constructs a time capsule to hold onto this moment and send it to the future, before everything he loves slips away. Using his own collected archives, his grandparents’ photographs and films, as well as traditional songs and folktales, Andri interlaces his family’s story with that of the land around him. The film is a universal reflection on the power of home and what it means to be alive amid profound epochal change.

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Iceland is full of rich history for which its people are very proud. The glaciers are a key part of that history, and they are melting at an exponential rate, thanks to climate change. This is not new information, though the speed at which they’re disappearing is constantly increasing and alarming. Time and Water is framed as a time capsule to be discovered by whoever survives the great, tragic changes to come. Dosa is a master of tone in the documentary space. It’s one of the key elements of her last documentary Fire of Love, a romance surrounded by dangerous volcanoes that earned an Oscar nomination a few years ago.”

See the trailer below.