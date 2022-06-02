One of the most acclaimed films to premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year is Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love, which finds Miranda July narrating the life story of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft and their pursuit to discover everything they could know about volcanoes. Picked up by National Geographic Documentary Films and NEON for a theatrical release starting July 6, followed by a nationwide roll-out and eventual debut on Disney+, the first trailer has now arrived.

I said in my Sundance review, “In a bond forged over mutual fascination (or obsession) with the mysteries of volcanoes, Katia and Maurice Krafft dedicated their lives to discovering everything they could about these natural phenomena. Forces of both awe-inspiring wonder and tragic disaster, Sara Dosa’s archival documentary Fire of Love gracefully captures this extreme dichotomy while also getting to the heart of what drove this couple to abandon a routine, domesticated lifestyle and literally sacrifice their lives in the mission to save others. In telling their devotion to one of the natural world’s most dangerous forces, Dosa crafts a documentary that would make Herzog proud—and an ideal double feature with Into the Inferno, his collaboration with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, which also features the Kraffts.”

See the trailer below.

Fire of Love opens on July 6.