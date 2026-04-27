As interest in superhero films continues to wane, it looks like the western is making a comeback. With Steven Spielberg eying a new film in the genre, Park Chan-wook has now set his sights on one he’s been passionate about for some time.

The Decision to Leave and No Other Choice director will helm The Brigands of Rattlecreek, a western scripted by S. Craig Zahler (who has finally begun filming his next film The Bookie & the Bruiser, with Vince Vaughn, Theo James, and Fred Melamed). Park’s impressive cast includes his Decision to Leave star Tang Wei, along with Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal, Deadline reports.

The film follows “a sheriff and a doctor who seek revenge against a group of bandits who use the cover of a torrential thunderstorm to rob and terrorize the occupants of a small town. The story will alight on themes central to Park’s oeuvre of vengeance, retribution, the consequences of violence and the power of memory and family, but this time in the American West.”

The script, which made the Black List all the way back in 2006, has had a long life in development, with McConaughey attached back in 2019 when Amazon revived the film. It’ll now be shopped for new buyers at the Cannes market.

For more from Park, watch a recent discussion on No Other Choice, which just landed on Hulu.