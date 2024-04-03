Following up his noir melodrama Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook ventured into the world of American television with the forthcoming Max series The Sympathizer, adapting Viet Thanh Nguyen’s acclaimed novel and teaming with Robert Downey Jr. With the limited series premiering next weekend, the director how now announced his next project, which will find him returning to South Korea.

In fact, it’s an adaptation he’s been developing since the early 2010s, that of Donald E. Westlake’s 1997 novel The Ax, which the legendary Costa-Gavras first adapted in 2005. The black comedy thriller follows a chemist, who loses his job to outsourcing. Two years later and still jobless, he hits on a solution: to genuinely eliminate his competition. Here’s an expanded synopsis of the novel:

Burke Devore is a middle-aged manager at a paper company when the cost-cutting ax falls, and he is laid off. Eighteen months later and still unemployed, he puts a new spin on his job search — with agonizing care, Devore finds the seven men in the surrounding area who could take the job that rightfully should be his, and systematically kills them. Transforming himself from mild-mannered middle manager to ruthless murderer, he discovers skills ne never knew ne had — and that come to him far too easily.

Korean outlets are also reporting Lee Byung-hun, who worked with Park on 2000’s Joint Security Area, and Son Ye-jin, are attached to the project, will film toward the latter half of this year. This timeline would mean a late 2025 or even 2026 premiere is in the cards.

Ahead of an April 14 premiere, watch the new trailer for The Sympathizer below along with a trailer for Costa-Gavras’ The Ax.