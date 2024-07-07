After his blockbuster behemoth Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski went quite a bit smaller scale with his little-discussed Netflix release Spiderhead release just a month after his Tom Cruise vehicle, but he’s now back next year with one of the biggest films of the summer. F1 teams Kosinski with Brad Pitt and now the first trailer has arrived today.

Produced by Apple Original Films and set for a theatrical release from Warner Bros. Pictures, the film follows Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

With a cast also featuring Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, the Queen-backed teaser trailer is far heavier on action than plot as one might expect a year out. Check out the teaser trailer below along with the poster.

F1 open in theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025.