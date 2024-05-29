While they both provided voices for John Krasinski’s If (at least going by IMDb, as I can’t imagine ever watching it), we’re considering Wolfs to be the true reunion between Ocean’s and Burn After Reading stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The action comedy also marks Jon Watts’ first non-superhero feature since his breakout with Cop Car and ahead of a September 20 release, the first trailer has dropped.

Here’s the synopsis: “Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Wolfs opens on September 20.