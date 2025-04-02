In towards which nobody could have anything but the most equitable reactions, well, the headline says it all, much as I find the development difficult to 100% conceptualize or, given today’s date, plainly believe. Seemingly salvaging The Movie Critic (or some part of some version of it), Quentin Tarantino has inadvertently fashioned a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel-of-sorts that will reunite Brad Pitt and David Fincher, all of which admittedly sounds like made-up SEO bait.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s inside info has it that Pitt “was taken by certain aspects of script, which never seemed to stop evolving, as well as [Cliff Booth’s] part in it”––supposedly a spin on the novelization’s reveal that Booth is a cinephile and thus (somehow) grew to review low-rent films in the ’70s. Tarantino’s blessing to have another director handle it was talent depending; ergo Fincher now joins Tony Scott and Robert Rodriguez as the only filmmakers considered worthy of the words. It’s speculated that a) production might begin by summer’s end and b) Leonardo DiCaprio reprises Rick Dalton in some capacity. This despite suspicions fueled by April 1 not yet having concluded.