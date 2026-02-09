While the Super Bowl is no stranger to teasers for the major sequels of the year, one we didn’t expect to drop is the 2026 follow-up we’re most curious about. Consider our surprise when Netflix released the first one-minute teaser for David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Quentin Tarantino-scripted continuation of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, centered on Brad Pitt’s character.

With an ensemble also featuring the return of Timothy Olyphant’s James Stacy as well as Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, Corey Fogelmanis, and JB Tadena, the film is set in 1977, eight years after the Oscar-winning 2019 feature.

Watch below ahead of a rumored summer release.