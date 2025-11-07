Cinephiles, rejoice. While there’s no new Quentin Tarantino film on the horizon, a long-awaited holy grail of his filmography is finally getting a major release. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair––Tarantino’s version of the revenge epic that was originally presented in two volumes––will be released by Lionsgate as one complete film in theaters nationwide for the first time on December 5, 2025. Ahead of the release, the new trailer and poster have now arrived.

The highly anticipated release marks one of the rare times that the entire epic has been presented as a single, combined film. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair removes the cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 and the recap that began Vol. 2. New to this theatrical release will be a never-before-seen, 7½-minute animated sequence. ​Select presentations of the release will be in 70mm and 35mm, while a nationwide theatrical release is planned.

Tarantino said, “I wrote and directed it as one movie––and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Lionsgate manages library distribution rights for one of Hollywood’s largest portfolios of Tarantino films, which also includes Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof.

The press release continues, “Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic––presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, The Whole Bloody Affair stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas––rarely shown in its complete form and now presented with a classic intermission.”

See the trailer and poster below.