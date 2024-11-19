There are few films that can capture the forthcoming bad vibes of 2025 better than this one. Celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, David Fincher’s newly-remastered Se7en is returning to theaters. Set open theatrically worldwide with exclusive IMAX engagements in the U.S. and Canada beginning on January 3, and international theatrical engagements on select dates, the theatrical run will be followed by a 4K UHD and digital release on January 7, 2025.

The 4K restoration of Se7en was completed at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging (MPI) and was sourced from the original camera negative. The restoration was overseen by director David Fincher.

Scott Nye said at its TCM Classic Film Festival premiere earlier this year, “David Fincher’s 1995 triumph Se7en was restored in 8K for IMAX presentation and an eventual 4K disc release. Fincher appeared in person at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theater to relay familiar anecdotes––the script by Andrew Kevin Walker (also in the audience) went through several revisions, and it was only by chance that he received the initial draft with its now-infamous ending; Gene Hackman was considered for Morgan Freeman’s part; that the film got he and Brad Pitt together out of shared love for 1970s classics––and though technical discussion was limited, the result spoke for itself. I’ve seen innumerable contemporary films in IMAX that didn’t look half as good as this, and being consumed in a wall of Se7en’s world was an overwhelming, thrilling experience that general audiences will hopefully be able to take in themselves soon.”

See the trailer and read more from the press release below, and pre-order the disc here.

Directed by three-time Academy Award nominee David Fincher (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, Mank) from a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker, the film stars Academy Award winner Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love), along with John C. McGinley (Platoon), Golden Globe nominee R. Lee Ermey (Full Metal Jacket), and Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey (The Usual Suspects, American Beauty) as John Doe. The film is produced by Arnold Kopelson and Phyllis Carlyle.

Two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in this acclaimed thriller set in a dour, drizzly city sick with pain and blight. David Fincher (Fight Club, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) guides the action – physical, mental and spiritual – with a sure understanding of what terrifies us, right up to a stunning denouement that will rip the scar tissue off the most hardened soul.

Se7en Digital release and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc contain the following previously released special features: