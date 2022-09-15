Marking his first feature film since 2016’s The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook is finally returning this fall with Decision to Leave. The Best Director winner at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, MUBI will give the romantic mystery thriller a theatrical release starting October 14, followed by a streaming bow later this year. Ahead of the film’s New York Film Festival premiere, the new trailer has now landed.

Luke Hicks said in his Cannes Film Festival review, “Decision to Leave isn’t the kind of movie that benefits from too much plot description. Not for fear of spoilers. If anything it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing, giving plotless meandering mood films a run for their money in a new genre. It’s a movie that keeps you guessing until you realize you’ve over-guessed. It could make a frustrating experience for some, but take a thematic cue from the dense ocean mist that characterizes Ipo and the futility of guessing sinks in: answers are as plain as they seem.”

See the new trailer below.

Decision to Leave opens on October 14.