Six years after Vox Lux, Brady Corbet is finally returning with his next feature The Brutalist. Led by Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola, it’s shaping up to be a drama of epic proportions: 215 minutes long, with a 15-minute intermission, shot on VistaVision, and presented on 70mm across 26 reels weighing 300 pounds.

Ahead of the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere, Corbet spoke with Variety about his approach for shooting in the format. “It feels grander and more accurate to the color that a director and colorist and all the engineers are working to achieve,” said the director, who worked with Kodak and Fotokem on using 70mm, which only accounted for 1% of the film’s budget. “It’s the most accurate representation of the film as a final product. You have better definition and color separation between the foreground and the background — it almost creates the impression of an image that is leaping out of the frame.”

The story, which spans around three decades, starting in World War II through the 1980s, follows Brody as an immigrant architect who flees to America and rebuilds his life under the patronage of Guy Pearce’s wealthy character. While Focus Features has international rights, CAA will be selling domestic theatrical distribution rights with the aim to screen on 70mm in the roughly 100 theaters capable of presenting the format across the country.

Ahead of our Venice review, check out new images below.