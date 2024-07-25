One of the best films I saw at TIFF last year is finally getting a release nearly a year after its premiere. Netflix picked up Azazel Jacob’s deeply moving drama His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne, and now will be launching it to kick off their awards season slate. Ahead of its September 6 theatrical release and September 20 Netflix debut, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. Katie (Carrie Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home.”

C.J. Prince said in his review, “Absence is at the center of His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs’ latest film. It’s set almost entirely in a small New York City apartment as three sisters reunite to care for their ailing father in his final days, and Jacobs never lets us see inside his room. The camera stays largely in common areas where the three leads argue, cry, reconcile, and come to terms with living in a world where the one thing tying them together no longer exists. Barring some divisive final-act choices, it’s a powerful work with a smart screenplay and three terrific performances that capture the messy nature of families going through a grieving process.”

Watch the trailer below via Vanity Fair.