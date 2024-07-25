It’s my distinct pleasure to announce Gentle Creatures: Robert Bresson and Mani Kaul, a Dostoevsky double-header comprising adaptations of the short story “A Gentle Creature”––Bresson’s Une femme douce and Kaul’s Nazar––that I’ve programmed and which comes to BAM on Monday, August 5.

This event offers Une femme douce‘s first New York showing since 2017; searches yielding nothing, I’m plainly unsure when Nazar last played locally. Either are exemplary visions of their director’s genius. As a pairing, this program presents some study in contrasts: making his first color film, Une femme douce finds Bresson adding new layers to his oft-imitated, never-surpassed style, while Nazar allows Kaul to turn a narrative more linear than earlier triumphs (Duvidha, Uski Roti) into a formalist playground, tracing characters’ emotions with drifting cameras, spatial disorientation, reflections, and startling soundscapes.

Official description of both films below: