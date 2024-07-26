NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
A retrospective of Mexican popular cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s is underway.
Film Forum
A career-spanning Jean-Pierre Melville retrospective has begun; restorations of Ann Hui’s July Rhapsody (watch our exclusive trailer debut), Les Blank’s Burden of Dreams, Fitzcarraldo and Seven Samurai continue.
Museum of the Moving Image
A 70mm print of Playtime screens this weekend; The Color of Pomegranates and Speed Racer play.
Anthology Film Archives
Robert Bresson plays in “Essential Cinema.”
BAM
Claire Denis’ monumental No Fear, No Die continues screening in a new restoration; Mapantsula begins playing.
Museum of Modern Art
A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective continues.
IFC Center
The Time Masters, Amadeus, and In the Mood for Love play daily; Fritz the Cat, Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Matrix play late.
Metrograph
Cure plays in In Pursuit of Shadows while L’Avventura, A Clockwork Orange, Eraserhead, The Outsiders, and Pink Flamingos show on 35mm; Ties That Bind and Under the Pavement start while Olympiad, and Swayze continues.