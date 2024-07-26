NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center
A retrospective of Mexican popular cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s is underway.

Film Forum
A career-spanning Jean-Pierre Melville retrospective has begun; restorations of Ann Hui’s July Rhapsody (watch our exclusive trailer debut), Les Blank’s Burden of DreamsFitzcarraldo and Seven Samurai continue.

Museum of the Moving Image
A 70mm print of Playtime screens this weekend; The Color of Pomegranates and Speed Racer play.

Anthology Film Archives
Robert Bresson plays in “Essential Cinema.”

BAM
Claire Denis’ monumental No Fear, No Die continues screening in a new restoration; Mapantsula begins playing.

Museum of Modern Art
A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective continues.

IFC Center
The Time Masters, Amadeus, and In the Mood for Love play daily; Fritz the CatFriday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Matrix play late.

Metrograph
Cure plays in In Pursuit of Shadows while L’AvventuraA Clockwork OrangeEraserhead, The Outsiders, and Pink Flamingos show on 35mm; Ties That Bind and Under the Pavement start while Olympiad, and Swayze continues.

No more articles