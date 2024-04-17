I was lucky to see the new restoration of July Rhapsody, an oft-forgotten 2002 drama that represents a murderer’s row of Hong Kong cinema: directed by Ann Hui (Boat People), scripted by Ivy Ho (Comrades: Almost a Love Story), and starring Jacky Cheung and, in her final performance, Anita Mui. There’s little reason for the film to toil in obscurity, making essential Cheng Cheng Films’ theatrical release this summer––July 19 at Film Forum, July 26 at LA’s Laemmle Theaters, and expanding elsewhere. Ahead of this, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the restoration’s trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Brimming with unspeakable serene beauty, July Rhapsody by Hong Kong director Ann Hui (A Simple Life) and scriptwriter Ivy Ho (Comrades Almost a Love Story) is a profound and soothing tale about how one paddles through life’s chaos as many seemingly eternal inspiration sources of times, like the Yangtze river, quietly fade away. In appearance, Lam prides himself on teaching classic Chinese literature at an elite school and a family of a caring wife and two sons. Deep down, the man of forty tastes unfulfilled ambitions in affluent old classmates’ belittlements and unsatisfied desires in seductions from a free-spirited student. The sudden return of his teenage years mentor finally wrecks this vulnerable balance. Lam must unearth the long-hidden truth about who he is and gain a new perspective on how to live the rest of his life.”

Find preview, poster, and release info below: