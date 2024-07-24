After taking on Indiana Jones, James Mangold is jumping to someone even more ubiquitous in culture: the legendary Bob Dylan. Featuring Timothée Chalamet as the man himself, A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. Searchlight Pictures have now unveiled the first trailer as news arrives it’ll come to theaters this December.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

See the trailer below.