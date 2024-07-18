NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Claire Denis’ monumental No Fear, No Die begins screening in a new restoration.

Museum of the Moving Image

A new 70mm print of The Searchers plays this weekend.

Japan Society

A restoration of Shinji Sōmai’s Moving and Toshiharu Ikeda’s Mermaid Legend play on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Film Forum

New restorations of Ann Hui’s July Rhapsody (watch our exclusive trailer debut), Les Blank’s Burden of Dreams, and Fitzcarraldo begin screening; Seven Samurai and Powell and Pressburger’s The Small Back Room continue.

Anthology Film Archives

Enrique Gómez Vadillo’s rarely screened Death on the Beach shows in a new restoration this Friday; Stan Brakhage plays in “Essential Cinema.”

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective continues, including A Matter of Life and Death and The Tales of Hoffmann.

Nitehawk Cinema

Lucio Fulci’s Murder-Rock: Dancing Death plays late on Friday and Saturday.

Metrograph

Films by Bong Joon-ho and Wong Kar-wai play in In Pursuit of Shadows; Swept Away and Bright Future screen, while In the Realm of the Senses, Eraserhead, and Pink Flamingos show on 35mm; Olympiad continues.

IFC Center

Amadeus, Blow Out, and In the Mood for Love play daily; Miami Vice, Fire and Ice, Cool World (on 35mm), and The Matrix play late.