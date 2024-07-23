Mingling retrospectives, themed series, and a handful of new films’ streaming premieres, MUBI’s August 2024 lineup is unveiled. At the top comes “American Outsider: The Films of Kelly Reichardt,” which joins Wendy and Lucy and Meek’s Cutoff with the already-playing Certain Women and River of Grass.

Streaming premieres are being given to four new films we admired: Ernst De Geer’s The Hypnosis, Mikhaël Hers’ The Passengers of the Night, Baloji’s Omen, and Levan Akin’s Crossing, a MUBI release. Meanwhile, Sean Durkin’s The Nest joins “The Art of Deception: Swindlers, Scoundrels and Sharks,” a series including Alain Resnais’ little-seen Stavisky, Lee Chang-dong’s Burning, and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

None

August 1st

Wendy & Lucy, directed by Kelly Reichardt | American Outsider: The Films of Kelly Reichardt

Meek’s Cutoff, directed by Kelly Reichardt | American Outsider: The Films of Kelly Reichardt

Omen, directed by Baloji | Latest & Greatest

The Nest, directed by Sean Durkin | The Art of Deception: Swindlers, Scoundrels and Sharks

Room in Rome, directed by Julio Medem

City of Gold, directed by Laura Gabbert

Tahara, directed by Olivia Peace

Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collection, directed by Olivier Meyrou



August 16th

The Hypnosis, directed by Ernst De Geer | Latest & Greatest



August 23rd

The Passengers of the Night, directed by Mikhaël Hers | Latest & Greatest

Forty Shades of Blue, directed by Ira Sachs



August 30th

Crossing, directed by Levan Akin | MUBI Releases