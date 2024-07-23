White Reindeer and Little Sister director Zach Clark returned to the festival circuit last year with The Becomers, a sci-fi tale narrated by none other than Sparks frontman Russell Mael and starring Molly Plunk, Mike Lopez, Keith Kelly, Isabel Alamin, and Frank V. Ross. Picked up by Dark Star Pictures, they’ve now debuted the first trailer ahead of a U.S. theatrical release on August, 23rd and VOD release on September 24.

Here’s the synopsis: “Forced to flee their dying planet, two body-snatching alien lovers arrive separately on Earth. Determined to find each other, the aliens jump from body to body, but they quickly learn that it’s not easy to inhabit their new, fleshy hosts, and that life in modern-day America is more complicated than they could have ever imagined.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Writer-director Zach Clark has seemingly worked backwards from the QANON chaos that is present-day American politics to reverse-engineer the worst possible scenario for a refugee alien trying to stay under the radar. As such, The Becomers proves as much the romance of its billing as a comically warped satire on the sheer lunacy of certain groups we’ve all had the displeasure of interacting with via social media.”

See the trailer below.