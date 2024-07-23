David Lynch’s slow drip of material continues apace. In the month since announcing his and Chrystabell’s new album Cellophane Memories he’s released two music videos––expected roll-out for a project of this kind. Which makes a bit more compelling Lynch’s latest promotion: repurposing some ancient piece of film (searches yielded nothing) for a comedy bit (somewhat à la Out Yonder) pitting his and Chrystabell’s voices against discordant closed captions.

Arriving, too, is a lyric video for “The Answers to the Questions,” a song from which Lynch clearly finds visual inspiration. This is even more minimalist an approach than the paper cut-out video from two weeks past, one or two effects punctuating what’s otherwise closer to wallpaper.

Watch both below: