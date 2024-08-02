David Lynch might never make another film (he could have; Netflix said no) or transcendental television project (he could have; Netflix said no) but the lead-up to his new album has been a verdant moment for true-blue fans who can hum tracks from The Big Dream and know who really wrote “The Pink Room.” Following the release of two music videos and a few promotional larks, Cellophane Memories, recorded with Twin Peaks‘ own Chrystabell, has arrived.

I’m not a music journalist and even if I were it’s less than likely you’re going to a) listen to this album while b) wanting outside critical perspective, so without further ado: