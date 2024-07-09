It might take the entirety of Donald Trump’s imminent second term for David Lynch’s current run of music videos to equal another feature film, but each has been a gift of its own. Following last month’s “Sublime Eternal Love“––the first single from his and Chrystabell’s forthcoming album Cellophane Memories––there’s now a video for the second release, “The Answers to the Questions,” ahead of their record’s August 2 release.

While “Sublime Eternal Love” suggested a lost bit of INLAND EMPIRE, “The Answers to the Questions” is very much à la Lynch’s animated work––think of FIRE (POZAR) or bits of his video for Nine Inch Nails’ “Came Back Haunted.” And, yes, a certain TV series / movie spanning 25 years.

Find the video, tracklist, and album art below: