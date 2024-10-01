Eraserhead is the big bang of David Lynch’s universe and simply unthinkable without “In Heaven.” But so is any canon of Lynch’s musical work––making all the more logical a cover orchestrated by Sean Henry for his new album HEAD, and for which we’re pleased to exclusively debut the music video directed by Ryan Schnackenberg and shot by Adam Kolodny (The Featherweight).

Here’s a quote from Henry on the cover’s inception:

“i was listening to Lynch’s “In Heaven” a lot. and while driving home very late the night before i started recording my new album, HEAD, there was a car completely flipped on it’s roof in the middle of the road. the street was deep in the woods in connecticut. i stopped to see what happened, but there was no one in the flipped car. another car pulled up and a bunch of young people got out wildly. we looked into the woods, there was no one – no cops, no ambulance. it was late, i went home and the next day i knew i needed to cover that song for the album.”

To loop back to Lynch’s career origins, it seems germane to include, too, “Sailing with Bushnell Keeler,” his first completed film––or, as he prefers, “home movie.” Watch both below: