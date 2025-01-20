Four days on and the passing of David Lynch still feels unreal, leaving behind a legacy of work that is an entire universe onto itself. Like many others, I’ve been catching up with the short films and oddities in his career I’ve missed, which led me to stumble on a short film he made in 2018 which has only been shared publicly following his death.

Created for the 2018 LEFFEST (aka Lisboa Film Festival), which was honoring the filmmaker in their program “Waiting for Mr. Lynch,” David Lynch sent in an unsettling 87-second short film to world-premiere at the festival in his absence. Featuring a baby named Betty wondering where Mr. Lynch ended up, the black-and-white short is sure to get under your skin.

Here’s the festival’s description of their overall program: “His work since Inland Empire up to the first episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return was shown, along with the exhibition Small Stories, at MUSA, in Sintra (photomontages from cut-out photographic portraits, reproductions of drawings, engravings and various references) – in the museum’s other wing, the photographer Sandro Miller showcased previously unseen portraits of David Lynch and the series of photographs and short film ‘Psychogenic Fugue,’ where John Malkovich plays iconic characters from the universe of David Lynch –; the launch of the Portuguese edition of the autobiography Room to Dream / Espaço para Sonhar (Ed. Elsinore), with the presence of journalist Krystine McKenna, who co-signed the book with Lynch; and a special session on the long history of singer and actress Chrystabell’s collaboration with David Lynch, with the screening of some videoclips and a conversation with Chrystabell, who also sang a capella, before the screening of Inland Empire, the song ‘Polish Poem,’ written by both of them and included in the last minutes of the film.”

Watch the short below and see details on a fitting tribute to Lynch for his birthday tomorrow at the request of his family.